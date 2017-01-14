Police: 3 Injured In Circle Pines, Blaine Shootings

January 14, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Blaine, Circle Pines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an incident in Circle Pines and Blaine Saturday.

According to Centennial Lakes Police Department, the victims were shot in two different places. At the first location on the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue, police found a man and a woman injured. Later, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a park in Blaine.

Police say there is no continuing danger to the public. The Centennial Lakes Police Department, Blaine Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest.

