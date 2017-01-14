Ahead Of MLK Day, Civil Rights Activists March In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Demonstrators gathered in St. Paul Saturday to show their solidarity in the civil rights movement.
The Unity Church-Unitarian welcomed family and friends Saturday afternoon. Organizers shared messages of love and hope through poems and songs before taking to the streets.
The group marched five blocks down Summit Avenue to the Governor’s Mansion. On Monday, thousands will mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at the annual breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The keynote speaker is author and civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams. This year’s breakfast will also serve as a fundraiser to provide scholarships.