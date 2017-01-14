WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

1 Year Later, Community Remembers Marine Killed In Helicopter Crash

January 14, 2017 5:00 PM By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under: Delano, Dillon Semolina, Excelsior, Kate Raddatz

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (WCCO) — The family and friends of a fallen marine from Minnesota are finally sharing his story a year after his death.

Sgt. Dillon Semolina was one of 12 marines killed on Jan. 14 last year when their helicopter collided with another helicopter off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

“It didn’t make sense,” Michael Herzog, a friend, said. “Unbelievable.”

On Saturday, family, friends, and strangers came together for a “Hero WOD” (Workout Of the Day) at the Crossfit SISU facility in Excelsior to honor the Delano High school grad who always knew he wanted to be in the military.

“He’d stay back and take care of his brothers and he would be the last out of the water,” Mike De La Cruz, Sgt. Semolina’s dad, said.

The event was one of four happening at Crossfit facilities across the state in Sgt. Semolina’s honor. The 24-year-old’s family and friends say the exterior of the 6’2″ marine nicknamed “Semi” was more intimidating than the person.

“He had the heart of an angel,” De La Cruz said.

For Sgt. Semolina’s family, talking about the accident is painful, but giving back has been healing. They’ve been working with Flags For Fallen Military to give families a flag in honor of their sons or daughters who have died while serving.

“Everybody has come together throughout this entire tragedy and have shown their support and their love for our local Minnesotan in so many different ways,” De La Cruz said.

If you’d like to donate to the Flags For Fallen Military, you can find information here.

More from Kate Raddatz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia