Man Injured In Kandiyohi County Rollover

January 14, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: Kandiyohi County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was airlifted from the scene of a rollover crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday.

The crash occurred just after noon in Holland Township on County State-Aid Highway 1 at 210th Avenue Southwest.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old David Benson lost control of his Ford F-150 while attempting to pass another vehicle on the highway. Benson’s vehicle entered the ditch and overturned.

Benson was airlifted from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Four passengers in Benson’s vehicle were not injured.

