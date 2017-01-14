Mike Max Visits The Sportsmen’s Show At The RiverCentre

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — When it gets cold and you want to be outdoors you can go indoors in Minnesota.

Yes, it’s outdoor show season and the annual Sportsmen’s Show is at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

If you are a veteran of these events, you look for what’s new.

With the Camp 365, you can pack a trailer and tow it with a motorcycle.

“It’s been about seven or eight years to get this engineered right, but the Camp 365, collapsed as you see it, pull it behind a car, a trike motorcycle or your truck, and then you bring it over here, it opens up to this camper right there, which will have four to six people to sleep inside,”

You can even go fishing here, in a kid’s trout pond that doesn’t work as well for adults.

Then there is the other live attraction — the deer. Raised in northern Minnesota, these are bucks you won’t see in the wild, but you will see at events like this with some tender care along the way to get them here.

“We have 100 acres, or 100 140 acres fenced in with roughly 100 whitetails on the farm right now and all the bucks that are in the trailer were bottle-fed from birth. So when they’re born, we take them in the house for the first two weeks of their life. They get fed four times a day. We take really good care of them, expose them to all sorts of human contact to make them as tame as possible so they can handle coming to an event like this.”