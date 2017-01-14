Mike’s Mix: ‘That Carrot Drink’ From Can Can Wonderland

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week he heads to a new — and very unique — space in St. Paul that combines art, mini-golf, music, food, drinks and more art! There, he finds the mystery behind a drink appropriately called “That Carrot Drink.”

Recipe

  • ½ oz Fresh Lemon juice
  • 1 oz Fresh Carrot Juice
  • 1 oz Pineapple Juice
  • ¾ oz Simple syrup
  • ¾ oz Sherry
  • 1 ½ oz Plantation 3 Star Rum
  • 3 Dashes Bittercube Mahalo Bitters
  • 1 Dash Bittercube Corazon Bitters

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin; agitate to mix. Pour into an iced Tiki mug (or highball glass). Garnish with fresh carrot. For extra kitsch, serve with “edible dirt” made from crushed Oreo cookie wafers and chocolate graham crackers.

Can Can Wonderland combines art and play to create a one-of-a-kind arts-immersive environment for people of all ages to enjoy. Eighteen holes of mini golf, a soda fountain, vintage arcade games, two performance spaces, concessions and a full bar program. It fills 16,000 square feet of the American Can Company building.

