WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Mountain Iron’s 1st Fire Of 2017

January 14, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Mountain Iron

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman is dead and two other people are seriously hurt after a house fire on the Iron Range.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Mountain Iron’s downtown Thursday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff says the body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the ruins of the home.

The two people who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital in Duluth.

The chief said last year crews responded to 117 fire calls. This was the first of this year.

“We only have 12 members on this department currently,” Sgt. Jeff Ronchetti of the Hibbing Police Department said. “And I mean we’re in search of people, but finding people to volunteer is a hard thing to do.”

The cause fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia