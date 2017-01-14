Wis. Milk Producers Settle Class-Action Lawsuit For $52 Million

WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

January 14, 2017 6:33 PM
MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you bought milk in Wisconsin during the mid-2000s, you might be in line for a little cash.

A class-action lawsuit recently settled out of court for $52 million. Anyone who bought milk in the state from 2003 to 2010 can claim damages.

The lawsuit accused the “herd retirement program,” run by cooperatives working together, of conspiring to kill cows to keep prices high.

An expert witness for the milk producers admits the program was used to reduce milk supply and stabilize prices, but says the reason was less cruel.

“It was a nice way for them to exit out of the dairy business if they decided to do that,” Bob Cropp said. “My take is the impact on the actual milk price for the consumer, pretty minimal.”

Three-thousand farms were bought out, resulting in the slaughter of more than a half-million cows over seven years.

People in eligible states like Wisconsin and South Dakota have through the end of the month to make a claim.

Other products like yogurt, sour cream or cottage cheese are also part of the settlement.

 

