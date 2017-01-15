4 Things To Know: Fatal Stabbing In Mpls., Boycott Of Inauguration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

Number One: Fatal Stabbing In Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police are investigating the third homicide of the year.

They were called to 2101 3rd Avenue South shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The 911 caller said there was an assault in an apartment.

A man in his thirties suffered a deadly stab wound to his chest.

Officers arrested a man at the scene who is believed to be related to the victim.

Number Two: Details On Shakopee Teacher’s Death

Court documents show investigators suspect a Shakopee teacher was high on several drugs when a Mankato police officer shot and killed him on New Year’s Eve morning.

Search warrants say a friend who partied with 33-year-old Chase Tuseth before he died told a BCA agent that he believed his friend took LSD, ecstasy and Adderall.

Number Three: End Of Ringling Brothers Circus

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus is shutting down.

That circus has been around for 146 years. The last shows are in May.

The owner of the circus said declining attendance and high operating costs are the reasons for the closing.

Number Four: Boycott Of Trump’s Inauguration

At least 13 Democrats in Congress say they will not attend Friday’s inauguration ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis says he does not see this president-elect as a legitimate president.

Trump tweeted Saturday that quote “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”