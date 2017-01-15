WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

Aaron Rodgers Opens Second Half With Remarkable TD Drive, Packers Take 28-13 Lead

January 15, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Bryan Altman, Green Bay Packers, NFL, NFL Playoffs

Bryan Altman

As far as quarterbacks go, there’s Aaron Rodgers, and then there’s everybody else.

At least it feels that way watching the Packers’ star QB do his thing today in Arlington, Texas.

After the Cowboys scored 10 unanswered points heading into halftime, Rodgers and the Packers took the ball on the first possession of the second half and retook a 15-point lead thanks to a remarkable TD drive led by No. 12, featuring several vintage throws only Rodgers can make.

The drive started with Rodgers scrambling to his right under duress and somehow hitting Randall Cobb on the sideline while being pulverized for a 25-yard gain to put the Packers at midfield.

From there it took Rodgers just five more plays to find pay dirt, hitting Jared Cook in the corner of the end zone off of a beautiful play action fake that left the tight end wide open.

While the Cowboys’ offense has come alive, Rodgers has simply been other-worldly in this one, and they’ll have to find a way to slow him down if they’re going to come back and advance to the NFC Championship game, their first since 1995.

At press time, with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, Rodgers is 21 of 30 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Absurd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia