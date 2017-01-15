WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

Aaron Rodgers Picks Cowboys Apart On Opening Drive To Give Packers 7-3 Lead

January 15, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Green Bay Packers, NFL, NFL Playoffs

Bryan Altman

First, the Cowboys — led by rookie sensations Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott — marched down the field and put their team in field goal range with relative ease to put the first points of the game on the board.

Then, the wily vet Aaron Rodgers stepped up to the plate and showed the Cowboys’ rookies just how it’s done.

Rodgers drove the Packers 70 yards in just three plays and drew the Cowboys offsides for “free plays” on two of them, both of which he connected on.

The second of those “free plays” was a 35-yard completion to tight end Richard Rodgers for a touchdown, which gave Green Bay a 7-3 lead over the No. 1 seeded Cowboys.

Not a bad start for No. 12.

