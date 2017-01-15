Driver Arrested Following Fatal Howard Lake Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a weekend crash that killed a pedestrian in Howard Lake.
Troopers were called Friday night to the west metro community, where they say a Chevrolet Silverado hit and killed 59-year-old Richard Jacobs, of Waconia, along Highway 12.
The Silverado’s driver, 55-year-old Kent Mattson, of Howard Lake, was arrested. He is behind bars at the Wright County Jail pending criminal charges, officials say.
The accident report indicates there was snow and ice on the highway at the time of the hit-and-run.