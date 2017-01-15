Sloppy Storm To Bring Ice, Wet Snow To Southern Minnesota

WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

January 15, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Ice, Ice Storm, Snow, Snow Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The deadly storms that glazed the Great Plains with ice this weekend are tracking toward southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for most of southern Minnesota Monday, when a wintry mix is expected to bring a few inches of wet snow and ice accumulations of more than a quarter of an inch.

WCCO-TV meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the wintry mix will enter the state Monday morning, hitting the Interstate 90 corridor. By evening, the storm system will clip the Twin Cities, dumping wet snow and freezing rain on the metro throughout the overnight hours.

The communities that could see the most ice are in southeastern Minnesota, near Rochester, where more than a quarter-inch of ice could accumulate, Augustyniak said. In the Twin Cities, a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

As for snow, the Twin Cities could see up to 2 inches of wet snow by midway Tuesday. Meanwhile, communities southwest of Mankato could see around 5 inches of wet snow. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota should stay dry.

Following the sloppy storm system, a big warm up is on the way. By Thursday, temperatures could reach 40 degrees, and highs look to remain the 40s throughout the weekend.

