WEEKEND BREAK: Sportsmen's Show Underway | Moments That Mattered | Mike's Mix: 'That Carrot Drink'

Man In Critical Condition After Mankato Hit-And-Run; Suspect Sought

January 15, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, Mankato

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver and a dark-colored pickup following a Saturday night hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition.

The Mankato Police Department says the hit-and-run happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of North 2nd and Washington streets.

Witnesses said a dark-colored pickup struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, going south on North 2nd Street toward downtown Mankato.

The victim, a 62-year-old Mankato man, suffered severe injuries and is currently in critical condition, police say.

Witnesses described the suspect pickup as a mid-2000s black or dark colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier with damage to the front grille and headlights.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Mankato police at 507-387-8780.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia