Man In Critical Condition After Mankato Hit-And-Run; Suspect Sought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver and a dark-colored pickup following a Saturday night hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition.

The Mankato Police Department says the hit-and-run happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of North 2nd and Washington streets.

Witnesses said a dark-colored pickup struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, going south on North 2nd Street toward downtown Mankato.

The victim, a 62-year-old Mankato man, suffered severe injuries and is currently in critical condition, police say.

Witnesses described the suspect pickup as a mid-2000s black or dark colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier with damage to the front grille and headlights.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Mankato police at 507-387-8780.