Minnesota Lawmakers Weigh In On Trump Controversy

January 15, 2017 10:26 PM
Filed Under: Al Franken, Amy Klobuchar, Keith Ellison, Obamacare, President-elect Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two members of Minnesota’s delegation are weighing in on the controversy with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans planning to repeal Obamacare.

More than 20 House Democrats have said they are planning to skip Trump’s inauguration because of the controversy. Some are angry with Trump’s tweets to Congressman John Lewis over the weekend. Trump was angry after Lewis said he was not a legitimate President.

On Twitter, Congressman Keith Ellison called the President-elect “the bully in Chief.”  We reached out to Congressman Ellison to see if he will join the boycott, but he has not made a public announcement.

And Senator Al Franken said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he plans to honor civil rights heroes, not attack them. Senator Franken said he will be at Trump’s inauguration. As did Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“Was this the result I hoped for in the election? No. But I think you will find a lot of the senators, regardless of party, to be there for the ceremony,” Klobuchar said.

WCCO and CBS News will bring you Donald Trump’s inauguration with coverage throughout the day on Friday, Jan. 20.

  1. Randall Cheuvront says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    really? because Ellison hasn’t had controversy?

