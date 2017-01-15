State Fair Admission Is Going Up $1 This Year

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The cost for admission to the Minnesota State Fair is going up by $1.

The State Fair announced Sunday that it will now cost $14 for those ages 13 to 64 to enter the fair, while seniors and children ages 5 through 12 will be admitted for $11. Kids under 5 can still get into the fair for free.

Advance tickets will cost $11 for all ages.

State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer cited rising costs in putting on the fair, guest services and facilities upkeep as reasons for the increase.

The State Fair’s board of managers also approved $8 million in improvements. Those include a new elevator in the Grandstand, upgrades to the Swine Barn, two new information booths and a new performance space outside the Education Building.

