Wagner’s 38 Not Enough, Gophers Fall To Michigan 84-69

January 15, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Carlie Wagner, Gopher Women's Basketball, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Junior guard Carlie Wagner scored a career-high 38 points Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as the Gophers women’s basketball team lost at Michigan 84-69.

The Gophers fell to 10-8 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten with the loss. Wagner shot 13-of-20 from the field, including 7-for-9 from three-point range. She added eight rebounds, and 19 of her 38 came in the fourth quarter.

Joanna Hedstrom added 13 points for Minnesota, which made a Big Ten season-high 13 three-pointers in the loss.

The Gophers host Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.

