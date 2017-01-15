Wagner’s 38 Not Enough, Gophers Fall To Michigan 84-69

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Junior guard Carlie Wagner scored a career-high 38 points Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as the Gophers women’s basketball team lost at Michigan 84-69.
The Gophers fell to 10-8 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten with the loss. Wagner shot 13-of-20 from the field, including 7-for-9 from three-point range. She added eight rebounds, and 19 of her 38 came in the fourth quarter.
Joanna Hedstrom added 13 points for Minnesota, which made a Big Ten season-high 13 three-pointers in the loss.
The Gophers host Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.