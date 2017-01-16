4 Things To Know: MLK Day, Trump’s Health Care Plan, McDonald’s New Location & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From MLK Day memorials and services to McDonald’s offering meals for the homeless, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 16, 2017.

Days Before Inauguration, Trump Vows To Replace Obamacare

Just days before Inauguration Day, President-elect Donald Trump is talking of an imminent replacement for Obamacare that he says will provide “insurance for everybody.”

His declaration to the Washington Post comes after rallies across the country this weekend to save President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

On Sunday, Trump reignited his feud with the intelligence community asking his Twitter followers if outgoing CIA director, John Brennan, was the one who leaked what Trump calls “fake news.”

Obama Encourages Service On MLK Day

President Barack Obama is encouraging Americans to observe MLK Day by taking part in a service project.

The civil rights icon was killed in 1968.

There are several memorial events around the metro, including a breakfast that started at 7 a.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

McDonald’s St. Peter’s Basilica Location Overs Free Meals To Homeless

A McDonald’s that opened up near St. Peter’s Basilica will offer free meals to the homeless every Monday.

The move is likely an attempt by the company to make up for the controversy caused by its new location.

McDonalds’ goal is to provide 1,000 free lunches to the homeless.

New Recycling Program Launches In St. Paul

St. Paul’s “All-in” recycling program starts Monday.

Now, people can put all recycling in one bin and set them next to their trash cans in the alley. Also new with this program: the recycling bins have wheels for convenience.

City officials expect the change to increase overall recycling by 35-percent.