Annual MLK Day Breakfast Hosts Mpls. Civil Rights Leader

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All across the country, thousands of people will celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, In Minneapolis, the city’s convention center will host one of the largest holiday breakfasts in the country.

The 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center will feature keynote speaker Myrlie Evers-Williams, a civil rights activist, author and wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers. Evers was murdered by a white supremacist in 1963 and since then, Evers-Williams has worked tirelessly for racial equality.

The theme of this year’s breakfast is based on the words of Dr. King: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

This is the first year the breakfast will serve as an official fundraiser for the local chapter of the United Negro College Fund, helping give four-year scholarships to low-income students in Minnesota.

For those who can’t make it out to the breakfast in person, the keynote address will be live-streamed at 8 a.m. online.

For more information about the holiday breakfast, visit MLK Breakfast online.