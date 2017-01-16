Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live Radar  | Read: Prevent Water Damage From Thaw

Annual MLK Day Breakfast Hosts Mpls. Civil Rights Leader

January 16, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, Minneapolis Convention Center, MLK Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All across the country, thousands of people will celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, In Minneapolis, the city’s convention center will host one of the largest holiday breakfasts in the country.

The 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center will feature keynote speaker Myrlie Evers-Williams, a civil rights activist, author and wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers. Evers was murdered by a white supremacist in 1963 and since then, Evers-Williams has worked tirelessly for racial equality.

The theme of this year’s breakfast is based on the words of Dr. King: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

This is the first year the breakfast will serve as an official fundraiser for the local chapter of the United Negro College Fund, helping give four-year scholarships to low-income students in Minnesota.

For those who can’t make it out to the breakfast in person, the keynote address will be live-streamed at 8 a.m. online.

For more information about the holiday breakfast, visit MLK Breakfast online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia