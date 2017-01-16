Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live Radar  | Read: Prevent Water Damage From Thaw

Trump Assures Health Insurance ‘For Everybody’

January 16, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump, Health Care, Health Insurance, Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says his plan to replace the nation’s health care law will include “insurance for everybody.”

Trump made the comment in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday.

The president-elect says: “We’re going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

Trump declined to reveal any details.

An embrace of universal health care would mark a sharp break for most Republicans, as they plan to repeal and replace the current health care law.

A full repeal without an immediate replacement would strip health care insurance from millions of Americans.

Trump told the Post he expects Congress to address the issue in the coming weeks.

  1. The Twig (@twig_the) says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Great! We get access to health insurance. What about healthcare?

