Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

Freezing Rain Brings Poor Road Conditions To Metro

January 16, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With freezing rain moving through the metro, drivers should take extra care and expect delays.

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer said there were several reports of freezing rain and drizzle in the Twin Cities.

Shaffer also said the Tuesday morning commute could take a little longer than normal.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported crashes throughout the state Monday evening. In southeastern Minnesota, MnDOT said to stay off the roads, but if you have to travel, slow speeds are best.

On Twitter, Eden Prairie police advised against travel – even if you need to return some videos.

Shakopee police added their two cents as well.

The winter storm also caused closings around the metro. To see if your school is closed or delayed, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia