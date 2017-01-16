Freezing Rain Brings Poor Road Conditions To Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With freezing rain moving through the metro, drivers should take extra care and expect delays.
WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer said there were several reports of freezing rain and drizzle in the Twin Cities.
Shaffer also said the Tuesday morning commute could take a little longer than normal.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported crashes throughout the state Monday evening. In southeastern Minnesota, MnDOT said to stay off the roads, but if you have to travel, slow speeds are best.
On Twitter, Eden Prairie police advised against travel – even if you need to return some videos.
Shakopee police added their two cents as well.
The winter storm also caused closings around the metro. To see if your school is closed or delayed, click here.