Freezing Rain Brings Poor Road Conditions To Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With freezing rain moving through the metro, drivers should take extra care and expect delays.

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer said there were several reports of freezing rain and drizzle in the Twin Cities.

It would be easier to get around in skates in parts of the state. School delays stacking up. Watch WCCO. pic.twitter.com/UnnPF4tetG — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) January 17, 2017

Shaffer also said the Tuesday morning commute could take a little longer than normal.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported crashes throughout the state Monday evening. In southeastern Minnesota, MnDOT said to stay off the roads, but if you have to travel, slow speeds are best.

We continue salting roads. Freezing rain continues. Slow speeds can be safe, but stay off roads, if possible pic.twitter.com/0GA2zXyRhl — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) January 17, 2017

On Twitter, Eden Prairie police advised against travel – even if you need to return some videos.

If you are thinking about running to Blockbuster tonight, don't! The roads suck. Lots of crashes. Also Blockbuster is closed. — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) January 17, 2017

Shakopee police added their two cents as well.

The roads are very icy. — Shakopee Police (@ShakopeePD) January 17, 2017

The winter storm also caused closings around the metro. To see if your school is closed or delayed, click here.