Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live Radar  | Read: Prevent Water Damage From Thaw

Freezing Rain, Sloppy Snow Before Big January Thaw

January 16, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Freezing Rain, Snow, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before a January thaw and spring-like temperatures arrive in Minnesota, a storm system will swing up from the Great Plains Monday, bringing a wintry mix to the southern part of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Minnesota, from the Interstate 90 corridor to the southern edge of the metro area. Around midday, the storm system will surge up into the state, bringing freezing rain and sleet to much of southern Minnesota. By the late afternoon, the system will clip the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service says drivers should expect slippery roads Monday evening.

WCCO-TV meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says ice accumulations will mainly be a concern in southeastern Minnesota, where communities around Rochester could see more than a tenth of an inch of accumulation. In the Twin Cities, only a glaze of ice looks to form on roads and sidewalks. Northern Minnesota and most of central Minnesota should be clear of ice.

Overnight, the freezing rain will turn to snow, and parts of southern Minnesota could see about 2 inches of sloppy, wet accumulation. The northern metro should see hardly any snow while the communities to see the highest totals will be in western Wisconsin, just east of the Twin Cities metro.

Looking ahead, a warming trend will make the rest of January feel like spring. The National Weather Service says the current forecast is calling for nine days in a row with temperatures of 32 degrees or higher. The last time we saw a stretch of such warm January weather was in 1992.

The warmup looks to kick in Tuesday, when highs will climb above freezing. By Thursday, the mercury will surge into the mid-40s, and it’s possible some communities could hit 50 degrees, Augustyniak says. Such temperatures are about 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia