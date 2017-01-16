Gophers Tommy Novak Suffers Season-Ending Injury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Don Lucia announced Monday that sophomore forward Tommy Novak will miss the rest of the season.

Novak suffered a lower body injury during Saturday’s 4-2 win over Michigan at Mariucci Arena. The Gophers swept the Wolverines Saturday after earning a 5-2 win Friday night.

Novak has played in all 57 games of his college career. He has 41 points, including 11 goals, since joining the Gophers last year. He had five goals and nine assists this year before the injury. He was taken in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators.

The Gophers (13-5-2, 5-1) have won six straight and travel to Wisconsin this weekend. Minnesota is tied with Penn State for the Big Ten lead at 5-1.