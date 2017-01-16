Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

Rep. Ellison Refuses To Attend Trump’s Inauguration

January 16, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of Minnesota’s delegation are weighing in on the potential boycott of Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration.

Trump spent the weekend blasting Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who marched with King, after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election. Dozens of House Democrats now plan to skip the inauguration, some in support of Congressman Lewis.

On Twitter, Rep. Keith Ellison called the president-elect “the bully in Chief.” On Monday, he confirmed his decision to join those refusing to attend the inauguration, saying “I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate.”

Sen. Al Franken said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day he plans to honor civil rights heroes not attack them. Franken told WCCO he will be at the inauguration.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she will also attend, saying she’s required to because of her job on the rules committee.

In a weekend interview with the Times of London, Trump vowed to take executive action on border security on his first day in office. The President-elect also told the Washington Post his replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act will offer “much lower deductibles” with the goal of “insurance for everybody.”

