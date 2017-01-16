MNfusion: ‘The Great Northern’ Celebrates Winter With Outdoor Dining

From a bar in the middle of Lake Nokomis to an outdoor happy hour in St. Paul’s Lowertown, the Great Northern is celebrating the season of winter by hosting a variety of outdoor dining experiences.

The Great Northern is a 10-day seasonal celebration that acts as a culmination of Minneapolis and St. Paul’s winter events.

In its inaugural year, it added several events to the St. Paul Winter Carnival, U.S. Pond Hockey Championship and Luminary Loppet.

In addition to art, film and poetry, the Great Northern is expanding the Twin Cities dining scene.

Beginning Jan. 27, the Great Northern features seven dining events – all centered around one of the three main festivals and highlighting local restaurateurs, breweries and distilleries.

A complete schedule of events is as follows:

Hard Rock Café and Labatt Blue Blue Zone

Jan 27 – 29

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday

During the U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament on Lake Nokomis, fans and players can enjoy food and drinks at the Hard Rock Café.

A Winter Table

Jan. 30

5:30 p.m.

The Bachelor Farmer, Meritage and Spoon and Stable join together to present an outdoor dinner. North 1st Street between The Bachelor Farmer and Spoon and Stable will be closed and will house a luminary-strewn table for 100. The table will be flanked with two bonfires. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner, themed around Minnesota winters. There will be wine and cocktail pairings as well as blankets from Faribault Woolen Mill and s’mores kits. Cost is $395.

St. Paul Winter Carnival Frozen Fun Family Night

Jan. 31

5 – 8 p.m.

Held in St. Paul’s Rice Park, the Frozen Family Fun Night features live music from Koo Koo Kanga Roo and visits from Winter Carnival Junior Royalty, Elsa & Anna and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several local food trucks.

St. Paul’s Chef’s Experience

Jan. 31

6 – 9 p.m.

Corner Table, Revival and Saint Dinette will host a French Canadian-inspired dinner at the St. Paul Farmer’s Market in Lowertown. Tickets cost $30.

Ice To Spice

Feb. 1

5 – 8 p.m.

Boca Chica, Cantina and El Burrito Mercado are celebrating Cinco Night in Rice Park! The three restaurants will serve up authentic tamales and elotes, combined with live entertainment. There will also be a jalapeno eating contest.

Surly Kraftskivan

Feb. 1

6 – 9 p.m.

Surly’s Brewing Table and St. Paul’s Heirloom are joining forces to host a Swedish “Kraftskivan” party. Traditionally held in the summer, this party will feature a number of Scandinavian delicacies, such as smoke fish, and Surly innovations. The mobile sauna will also be present.

‘Not Your Father’s’ Happy Hour

Feb. 2

5 – 8 p.m.

“Not Your Father’s Root Beer” will sponsor a happy hour in Rice Park during the Winter Carnival. Enjoy a spiked root beer, a glass of wine, beer or a ginger ale. St. Paul’s Black Market BBQ will also be serving Not Your Father’s Root Beer glazed ribs.

Surly Beer Garden & Food Trucks

Feb. 3 – 5

5 – 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

During the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, guests can enjoy beer from Surly and food from local food trucks at the Loppet Village.

The 8th Annual Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival

Feb. 4

2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The final weekend of the Winter Carnival will feature the 8th annual Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival. Enjoy brews from over 120 breweries and watch the Great American Brewer Warrior competition. Tickets cost $45 – $55.

Post-Luminary Party

Feb. 4.

7 – 10 p.m.

The Great Northern Festival ends with the finishing of the Luminary Loppet. The event will finish with an outdoor concert, featuring Surly beer and food from local food trucks. The concert is free for Luminary Loppet for participants displaying their glow stick. It cost $10 for everyone else.