U.S. Police Chiefs Meet With Paul Ryan In His Hometown

January 16, 2017 3:16 PM
Paul Ryan, Police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Police chiefs from around the country have converged in Janesville to discuss ways to reduce the use of deadly force.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is from Janesville, hosted a listening session Monday focusing on a training program from the D.C.-based nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum. PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler says officers learn techniques to slow down threatening situations to avoid the use of force. He believes it can especially reduce the use of force in situations involving mentally ill and unarmed individuals.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore, whose department sent six officers to the training last month and plans to train all its officers over the next three years, hopes others across the country will follow suit.

