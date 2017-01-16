Fridley Police Investigating Crash Involved Pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some lanes of traffic are blocked in the north metro Monday morning after a crash occurred between a vehicle and pedestrian in Fridley.
According to Fridley police, the crash occurred on northbound University Avenue, just north of Interstate 694 early Monday morning.
The crash occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The northbound lanes of University Avenue are closed at 57th Street.
There has been no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.