Fridley Police Investigating Crash Involved Pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some lanes of traffic are blocked in the north metro Monday morning after a crash occurred between a vehicle and pedestrian in Fridley.

According to Fridley police, the crash occurred on northbound University Avenue, just north of Interstate 694 early Monday morning.

The crash occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The northbound lanes of University Avenue are closed at 57th Street.

There has been no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.