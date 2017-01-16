Recipes From Kirsten Renee, Fresh Food Educator

Check out the recipes below.

SPICY SWEET POTATO BREAKFAST BOWLS

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled & cubed

1 red onion, chopped

½ C. cooked & crumbled bacon

2 serrano chilies, thinly sliced

Olive oil

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. fresh cracked pepper

½ tsp. ground cumin

2 C. cooked brown rice

1 C. black beans

Poached eggs

Pico de Gallo

2 Avocados, diced

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place the sweet potatoes, red onion, bacon and chilies in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.

3. Lay out 2 large pieces of foil, spread the sweet potato mixture evenly between both pieces of foil then sprinkle each packet with a mixture of the salt, pepper and cumin.

4. Seal the packets shut by crimping the edges together well and bake for 30 – 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.

TO ASSEMBLE: Place equal amounts of the roasted sweet potato mixture in the bottom of each bowl, topped with equal amounts of rice and black beans. Add desired amounts of poached eggs, Pico de Gallo and diced avocados.

MEDITERRANEAN GREEK SALAD

Ingredients

¾ C. extra virgin olive oil

1/3 C. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

3 C. cooked sorghum

1 bunch kale, shredded

1/2 C. fresh parsley, minced

15 oz. cannellini beans, rinsed & drained

3 tomatoes, seeded & diced

1 English cucumber, diced

½ C. Kalamata olives, chopped

1 C. diced red onion

4 oz. crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

1. Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, oregano, salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes, cover and set aside.

2. Place the cooked sorghum, kale, parsley, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and feta cheese in a large bowl, drizzle with dressing, toss to coat and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

3. Toss with any additional dressing if desired right before serving.

SHALLOT & HERB ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

Ingredients

2 large shallots

½ C. fresh parsley

⅓ C. olive oil

1 large head cauliflower, leaves & stem trimmed

Salt & fresh cracked black pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Place the shallots, parsley and olive oil into a blender and puree until smooth.

3. Pour the olive oil mixture all over the head of cauliflower, making sure both the top and bottom are covered in the olive oil mixture.

4. Place some parchment paper in the bottom of a glass pie plate or baking dish, place the seasoned cauliflower into the pie plate or glass baking dish, season liberally with salt and pepper and bake for 1 hour or until a knife is easily inserted in the center.

GOLDEN MILK aka ‘GOLDEN LATTE’

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 Tbsp. raw honey

1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

Fresh cracked black pepper

Pinch of cardamom *optional

1 C. unsweetened almond milk

Instructions

1. In a small pan heat coconut oil and honey over medium heat, stir in the turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, fresh cracked black pepper and cardamom.

2. Whisk in the almond milk, cook for 5-8 minutes or until heated through, but DO NOT BOIL, drink immediately.

