Hennepin County Sheriff’s Son Arrested For DWI

January 16, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: DWI, Rich Stanek, Ryan Stanek

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s son, Ryan James Stanek, was arrested over the weekend on suspected drunken driving.

Stanek was arrested on Saturday by the Minnesota State Patrol, and remained in custody Monday morning.

Stanek has a previous DWI conviction and his criminal record also includes other traffic offenses.

He is the son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who when Ryan Stanek was arrested for DWI back in 2015, released a statement saying: “My son is an adult and he is accountable for his actions. As parents, we are supportive of him during this difficult time.”

