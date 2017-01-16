Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

St. Paul Man Capitalizes On Winter With Colored Ice Castle

January 16, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Colored Ice Castle, Mark Williams, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A St. Paul man decided to make the most of our bitterly cold winter before it starts to melt away.

There will be plenty of melting going on this week with daily high temperatures across Minnesota expected to be in the mid-30s. But Mark Williams decided to take advantage of our recent subzero stretch and put together a stunning winter creation.

Williams set out Tupperware filled with water and coloring outside that eventually froze over during our bitterly cold stretch. Those turned into colored blocks that Williams constructed into an eye-popping ice castle.

Gallery: St. Paul Colored Ice Castle

Williams says he had plans to build another wall, add some more pillars and add better lighting, but Mother Nature likely won’t allow for that to happen with melting expected this week.

While disappointed about the the coming melt, Williams said he thought it turned out well and it was a fun winter project.

