New Recycling Program Launches In St. Paul

January 16, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul’s new single-sort recycling program launches Monday.

The “All-In” program is something people have wanted for a long time. It’s meant to be easier, both because you put all your recycling right in one bin and because they’re now picking up recycling in alleys next to the trash.

The city spent the last few months dropping off the new bins, blue carts with wheels on them. The wheels were also an improvement – allowing users to roll their bins out rather than picking them up.

City officials expect this change to result in a 35-percent increase in overall recycling, and anticipate 15-percent more people will participate.

