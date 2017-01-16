Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

Sheriff’s Office: 3 Arrested In Wis. After Slashing Tires At Veterans Center

January 16, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are in custody after allegedly slashing tires on multiple vehicles at a veterans center in Wisconsin Saturday.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, three people were being disorderly at the Veteran Center of Menomonie around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the people showed a handgun and after being asked to leave, the three people slashed 15 tires on 12 different vehicles, according to a witness.

Responding deputies checked a local motel a suspect had mentioned. They found the three suspects there and arrested them after questioning.

Roman Gene Wheeler, James Austin Peak and Jason Paul Beach were arrested on charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Beach was also charged with carrying a handgun in a tavern, the sheriff’s office said.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia