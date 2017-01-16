Sheriff’s Office: 3 Arrested In Wis. After Slashing Tires At Veterans Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are in custody after allegedly slashing tires on multiple vehicles at a veterans center in Wisconsin Saturday.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, three people were being disorderly at the Veteran Center of Menomonie around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the people showed a handgun and after being asked to leave, the three people slashed 15 tires on 12 different vehicles, according to a witness.

Responding deputies checked a local motel a suspect had mentioned. They found the three suspects there and arrested them after questioning.

Roman Gene Wheeler, James Austin Peak and Jason Paul Beach were arrested on charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Beach was also charged with carrying a handgun in a tavern, the sheriff’s office said.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.