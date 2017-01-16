Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

Medallion Hunters, Your 2017 Prize Awaits

January 16, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul, St. Paul Winter Carnival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A potential prize of $10,000 awaits the person who finds this year’s St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press announced that the first clue for this year’s treasure hunt would be issued on Sunday, Jan. 22, though an early peek will be available in the early addition late Saturday.

Clues will be unveiled as to the whereabouts of the medallion on a daily basis until it’s found.

The medallion will be hidden somewhere in St. Paul. Whoever finds it will be awarded $2,500, with an additional $2,500 prize for having clippings of all published clues.

And if the winner also happens to be a registered 2017 Winter Carnival button owner, they’ll get another cool $5,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia