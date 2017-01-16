Medallion Hunters, Your 2017 Prize Awaits

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A potential prize of $10,000 awaits the person who finds this year’s St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press announced that the first clue for this year’s treasure hunt would be issued on Sunday, Jan. 22, though an early peek will be available in the early addition late Saturday.

Clues will be unveiled as to the whereabouts of the medallion on a daily basis until it’s found.

The medallion will be hidden somewhere in St. Paul. Whoever finds it will be awarded $2,500, with an additional $2,500 prize for having clippings of all published clues.

And if the winner also happens to be a registered 2017 Winter Carnival button owner, they’ll get another cool $5,000.