Wis. Patrol: Man, 74, Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Ellsworth

January 16, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Highway 63, Serious Injury Crash, Wisconsin State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 74-year-old man from western Wisconsin suffered life-threatening injuries last Wednesday after his vehicle lost control and hit a pick-up truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 11 on Highway 63 at 690th Street in Pierce County just north and east of Ellsworth. When officers arrived, a Chevy Impala had been traveling southbound on Highway 63 when it lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a GMC Sierra pick-up truck and trailer.

The driver of the Impala, a 74-year-old man from Menomonie, Wis., was seriously hurt and airlifted to Regions Hospital from the scene. A passenger in that vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the pick-up and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol with assistance from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

