Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Storm Before Long Thaw

Xcel Offering Homeowners Green Energy Opportunities

January 16, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Xcel Energy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy is now offering up some new opportunities for people to power their homes using wind and solar energy.

The effort is part of Xcel’s Renewable Connect program.

The pilot program was given the OK by Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission and it allows Xcel customers the choice to use wind or solar energy to power all or just a portion of their energy needs.

Customers can start signing up for this program later this year.

For more on the program, click here.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Leonor Arango says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    This is a step forward. Thanks

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia