Xcel Offering Homeowners Green Energy Opportunities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy is now offering up some new opportunities for people to power their homes using wind and solar energy.

The effort is part of Xcel’s Renewable Connect program.

The pilot program was given the OK by Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission and it allows Xcel customers the choice to use wind or solar energy to power all or just a portion of their energy needs.

Customers can start signing up for this program later this year.

