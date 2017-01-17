I-35W North Travel To Be Restricted In Arden Hills After Bridge Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Commuters on northbound Interstate 35W will run in to some delays Thursday morning in the north metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be restricted to just one lane while crews inspect a damaged railroad bridge in Arden Hills.

The bridge, which passes over the interstate just south of County Road E2, was damaged last week when a backhoe on a trailer made contact.

MnDOT officials say the bridge is still structurally sound, and is safe to drive under.

The restriction will occur between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.