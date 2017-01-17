4 Things To Know: Turkey NYE Shooting Suspect Arrested, Eiffel Tower Makeover & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the arrest of a suspect in the New Year’s Eve Istanbul nightclub shooting to the possible makeover of the Eiffel Tower, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 17, 2017.

Suspect In Turkey Nightclub Shooting Arrested

Authorities in Turkey said they’ve arrested the man accused in the deadly New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul.

The man was reportedly captured alive Monday during a police raid on a home outside Istanbul.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack which left 39 dead.

Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Expected In Court

The man accused of killing five people and hurting six others at Fort Lauderdale’s airport is due in federal court Tuesday morning.

Authorities saud Esteban Santiago fired up to 15 rounds of ammunition in the baggage claim area earlier this month.

Tuesday’s hearing could determine whether he stays in jail or is transferred to a federal prison.

Astronaut Gene Cernan Dies

The last man to walk on the moon has died.

Former astronaut Gene Cernan died Monday surrounded by his family.

Cernan took part in the Gemini spaceflight in 1956 and in Apollo 10. He and Apollo 17 crewmate, Harrison Schmitt, then spent three days on the moon in December 1972.

Gene Cernan was 82-years-old.

Eiffel Tower May Get A Makeover

The Eiffel Tower could get a makeover as Paris bids for the 2024 Olympics.

The city’s mayor is proposing a 15-year, $318-million upgrade to include better elevators, beefed-up security, refurbished lights and an improved visitor entrance.

Paris is bidding against Budapest and Los Angeles to host the games.