Best Stores In Minnesota For Second-Hand Baby Gear

By Mario McKellop As all parents know, kids grow out of things at an astonishing rate. As such, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to pay department store prices for kids’ everyday wear. Thankfully, Minnesota is home to many excellent boutiques, shops and stores that stock a variety of previously owned gear, clothing and toys. Here five retailers that can help local parents save a few dollars on their baby gear.

Kid’s Carousel

1975 Silver Bell Road

Eagan, MN 55122

(651) 688-3310

www.kidscarouselmn.com Kid's Carousel is a locally owned second resale shop that serves the community of Eagan. It's a great resource for parents looking to find a bargain on baby clothes including newborn sizes, walkers, cribs as well as a range of activity toys and games. It's also a good place to visit for parents who are ready to offload the baby gear the little ones at home have outgrown. As opposed to a consignment shop, Carousel pays cash on the barrelhead for items they take into their inventory.

All4Kids

609 Locust St.

Monticello, MN 55362

(763) 295-3925

www.all4kidsmn.com All4Kids should be a go-to location for parents living in the Monticello area. The store specializes in gently used gear, clothing, toys and furniture, among other items. Additionally, All4Kids frequently runs specials that make their already affordable merchandise even more of a bargain. It's also home to a fun play area filled with toys and cartoons that will keep kids occupied while parents get all their shopping done.

Children’s Exchange

1249 Marion Road S.E.

Rochester, MN 55904

(507) 289-6637

www.childrens-exchangemn.com Since 1986, Children’s Exchange has provided Rochester families with a wide variety of high quality new and used merchandise. Their shelves are packed with gear, clothing for kids and expectant moms, games, toys and DVDs. One of this store best attributes is that it sells items that appropriate for children from their earliest days through their teen years. As such it can serve as a one stop shop for several years instead several months.

Kids Rack

11350 Aquila Drive N., Suite 915

Champlin, MN 55316

(763) 323-3518

www.kidsrack.com Kids Rack, now celebrating its 11 th year in business, has made its name by supplying its community with baby equipment, clothes and toys at a discount. As this retailer has a focus on keeping contemporary brands in stock, they’re a great location for families who are seeking stylish baby clothes. It’s also worth noting that Kids Rack supports a number of local charities. That means shopping at this resale shop not only supports local a small business but also the community as a whole.