The Fight To Keep Dogs In Minneapolis Taprooms

January 17, 2017 10:42 PM By Jeff Wagner
Filed Under: Jeff Wagner, Lisa Goodman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dog lovers across the city are fighting to bring their furry friends along with them when they go out to grab a beer.

Many taprooms connected to breweries in Minneapolis are dog-friendly and even welcome pets inside, but it’s technically a health code violation even though taprooms don’t prepare food. Now there’s an effort to get a variance for that rule.

On a cold night customers still wanted a cold one at Sisyphus Brewing Company, but they weren’t the only people or animals eager to get inside.

“It’s kind of part of the atmosphere,” said brewery co-owner Catherine Cuddy as two dogs worked their way around the floor.

Little Lucy came with her owner Bailee Duke.

“In the winter there’s not many places that we can go where she can get a lot of energy out and get attention,” Duke said.

Cuddy’s dog Albert and other canines are welcome inside, too, but the Minneapolis Department of Health disagrees. Breweries, including their taprooms, aren’t supposed to have dogs in them even though many dogs have been seen in them across the city.

According to city councilor Lisa Goodman, a staunch supporter of pet-friendly environments, even though taprooms don’t prepare food they do serve beer, which has water in it, which according to the health code is food.

Council Member Goodman and Council Member Andrew Johnson ordered the city to draft a variance to the health code to allow dogs in taprooms, but the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has to approve it.

“Certain sections of the taproom would have to be no dogs so that people who have allergy or a fear of dogs it would alleviate some of those concerns,” said Cuddy.

Other rules include proper cleaning methods and making sure dogs are leashed. Despite the safeguards, some people are against the idea of dogs being inside. They’re worried about cleanliness, allergies, and possible disruptions from the animals.

“I understand that. What I will say is that there are a lot of people and especially children that are a lot messier than dogs,” said Ali Jarvis, founder of Sidewalk Dog Media, a group that strives for all things dog friendly in Minnesota.

Jarvis started a petition pushing for the variance to get approved. It will also collect information and suggestions from dog owners which will then be submitted to the city as part of the variance request. She said 800 people have provided information so far.

“It’s very rare that you see any sort of issues with the dogs,” she said. “And like I mentioned before with taprooms, typically there’s a concrete floor. Very easy to sanitize at the end of the day. For the most part, well trained dogs aren’t gonna be having accidents and behaving poorly and if they do those people should leave. “

A city spokesperson said Dan Huff, Minneapolis Environmental Health Director, has been visiting taprooms to gather feedback and information to help with the variance. Goodman hopes the variance is presented to the state within the next several weeks.

More from Jeff Wagner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia