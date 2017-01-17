Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Gophers’ Vinni Lettieri Named Big Ten Second Star

January 17, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Big Ten Second Star Of The Week, Gopher Hockey, University Of Minnesota Gophers, Vinni Lettieri

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota senior forward Vinni Lettieri was recognized by the Big Ten Conference after the Gophers swept Michigan over the weekend.

Lettieri was name the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week. He recorded his first career hat trick Saturday in the Gophers’ 4-2 victory. Lettieri now has 11 goals on the season.

Saturday marked Lettieri’s second career three-point game. He also had a goal and two assists in a Nov. 27, 2016 win over Boston College.

Minnesota (13-5-2, 5-1) has won six straight games and eight of its last nine. The Gophers travel to Wisconsin this weekend.

