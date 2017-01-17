Gophers’ Vinni Lettieri Named Big Ten Second Star

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota senior forward Vinni Lettieri was recognized by the Big Ten Conference after the Gophers swept Michigan over the weekend.

Lettieri was name the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week. He recorded his first career hat trick Saturday in the Gophers’ 4-2 victory. Lettieri now has 11 goals on the season.

Saturday marked Lettieri’s second career three-point game. He also had a goal and two assists in a Nov. 27, 2016 win over Boston College.

Minnesota (13-5-2, 5-1) has won six straight games and eight of its last nine. The Gophers travel to Wisconsin this weekend.