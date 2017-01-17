Driver Turns Self In For Mankato Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The driver suspected in a weekend hit-and-run in downtown Mankato has turned himself in to authorities.
Michael John Muellerleile, 51, of North Mankato, surrendered to police for the Friday night hit-and-run at the intersection of North Second and Washington streets, Mankato officials said Tuesday.
The hit-and-run injured 62-year-old Todd Bauman, of Mankato, who is currently in serious condition at a Rochester hospital.
Mankato officials say they’re seeking a felony charge (leaving the scene of an injury accident) against Muellerleile, who is also accused of driving without insurance.