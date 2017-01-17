Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Minnesota Wild Finding Chemistry During Latest Hot Streak

January 17, 2017 6:40 PM By Mike Max
Filed Under: Bruce Boudreau, Jason Pominville, Jason Zucker, Mike Max, Mikko Koivu, Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau may not like the word chemistry, but however you define it, it’s a real factor in Minnesota’s non-stop resurgence to the top of the Western Conference.

It’s a long ways from the start of the playoffs in mid-April, which of course is after the Minnesota Twins start playing ball at Target Field again, but fans are going to come out here and enjoy the ride. There are many reasons why the Wild have become the talk of the NHL, and that’s why they’re winning.

You can feel it when you walk in the building, but right now the team ties to guard against the hype and stay focused on the task.

“We’re pushing ourselves to get better each and every day and each and every game,” captain Mikko Koivu said. “We want to continue to do that now that the second half of the season has started.”

Maybe the key to this whole hot stretch for the Minnesota Wild is not knowing who is going to play well on a given night. It seems like there is a different star every night and a different line that steps up. And that’s been good news for this team.

That’s what seems to matter most, that it doesn’t matter who steps up, and someone different seems to be in the limelight every night.

“I think it’s been one of the biggest keys for our success so far. A lot of different lines on different nights are producing, and we all really hope we can keep doing that,” Mikael Granlund said. “I think that’s one of our biggest strengths right now.”

Some of it has to do with lines and the consistency of playing with people you are comfortable with on the ice.

“I think overall it’s a comfortability with this team and knowing that this team can perform whether they are down a couple goals or up a couple goals and still win games,” Jason Zucker said.

But what matters most is, it’s working.

“I think we’ve always been able to defend really well but now having more balanced scoring has helped us get on board,” Jason Pominville said. “Score more goals and at the end of the day win more games.”

More from Mike Max
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia