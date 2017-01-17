P.J. Fleck Announces Gophers Football Coaching Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The new University of Minnesota football coach announced his coaching staff for the 2017 season on Tuesday.

P.J. Fleck announced that nine assistants and four staff members have been hired to the Gophers program. Fleck was named the Gophers head football coach earlier this month after Athletic Director Mark Coyle parted ways with Tracy Claeys. None of the assistants from the previous coaching staff were retained.

Kirk Ciarrocca was named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was the offensive coordinator for Fleck at Western Michigan. Kenni Burns was named the running backs coach, Brian Callahan was named the tight ends coach, Ed Warriner is the offensive line coach and Farmington native Matt Simon will be the wide receivers coach.

Robb Smith was named the defensive coordinator and was previously the defensive coordinator at Arkansas. Maurice Linguist was named the defensive backs coach, Bryce Paup is the defensive line coach and Robert Wenger will be the special teams coordinator. Fleck also added four staff members. Gerrit Chernoff will be the general manager and handle all off-field aspects of the program, Dan Nichol was named the head strength and conditioning coach, Marcus Hendrickson will be the director of player personnel and Matt Childers was named the director of video.

The Gophers could add a 10th assistant coach later this spring, and the popular choice is to retain linebackers coach Mike Sherels.