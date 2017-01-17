Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Paisley Park Announces Commemorative April Tours

January 17, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Paisley Park, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – To commemorate the anniversary of Prince’s death, Paisley Park is offering to take fans on an enhanced tour through the superstar’s Chanhassen compound during the entire month of April. Fans can also participate in a photo project to honor the Purple One.

The upgraded tour, called Prince4Ever, will offer fans a new audio-visual visual experience as well as access to rare video footage, audio clips and Prince artifacts, Paisley Park officials announced Tuesday. The commemorative tour will only be available during the month of April. Tickets are available here.

In addition to the tour, there’ll also be a related video project, which will debut online April 21, the anniversary of Prince’s death. Before that date, all visitors to Paisley Park will have the chance to have their photo taken in a candlelit setting, with the photos being used in the commemorative video.

Fans can also honor Prince outside Paisley Park. As part of the Prince4Ever experience, a new tribute fence will built around the interior grounds, displaying fan-made messages and artifacts left at the compound following the superstar’s death. On two days (April 3 and April 10) fans will be welcomed onto the grounds free of charge to post messages and tributes to the Purple One.

The newly announced April changes will coincide with the already scheduled Celebration 2017, an exclusive event planned for April 20-23 that’ll bring together musicians and artists that worked with Prince throughout his career. Paisley Park says VIP tickets to the celebration have already sold out, but some general admission tickets are still available.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose of Fentanyl.

