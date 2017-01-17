Winter Weather: Forecast | Weather Center | Radar | School Closings | Read: Sloppy Commute After Storm

Ryder Cup Director To Take Over Minnesota PGA

January 17, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Jeff Hintz, Minnesota Section PGA, Ryder Cup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Section of the PGA announced its new CEO Tuesday, and it’s a name familiar to golf fans.

Jeff Hintz, who was the director of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club, is the new head for Minnesota golf and its foundation.

Hintz, 38, was recently named the Sportsperson of the Year by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The Ryder Cup attracted hundreds of thousands of golf fans to the Twin Cities.

Hintz started his career in golf as an intern for the Coldwell Banker Burnett Senior Classic in 1999. It’s what is now known as the 3M Championship.

The Minnesota Section of the PGA also named John Tollette as COO.

