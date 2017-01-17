These Minnesota Women Are Going To March On Washington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of thousands of people will be heading to Washington D.C. this week, but not all of them are going for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Some are headed there to voice their concerns Saturday in the Women’s March on Washington. The event was first publicized on Facebook and now shows more than 200,000 people are expected to attend.

Sara Krautbauer, of Waconia, had a sign-making party in Washington D.C. this week with her friends to prepare for the march, which, she says, is not a protest against Trump, but rather his rhetoric.

“I think it’s going to be a really great atmosphere,” Krautbauer said. “On the mall, of all these people coming together, showing strength in numbers.”

Dana Daniele, of Minneapolis, is making a trip out east alongside her relatives from across the country.

“We have people coming from Denver, New York, Nashville, and me here in Minneapolis,” she said. “So, it’s pretty exciting.”

No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, Saturday’s first-ever Women’s March on Washington will be one for the history books.

Julia Shepherd, of St. Paul, is going to march with her teenage daughters.

“It really energizes them,” she said. “I hope it’s just as fantastic as we expect it to be.”

The Women’s March on Washington will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Washington D.C.