4 Things To Know: POTUS Final News Conference, Herb Brooks Stature & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From President Obama’s final news conference to a new Herb Brooks statue, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Orlando Gunman

The man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend and then killing an Orlando police officer is finally in police custody. A heavily armed Markeith Lloyd was arrested yesterday while hiding in an abandoned home in Florida. The 41-year-old faces two counts of murder and an attempted murder charge.

POTUS Final News Conference

President Barack Obama hold his final news conference one day after shortening the prison sentence of former Army soldier, Chelsea Manning. The transgender soldier has served more than 6 years of a 35-year sentence for downloading hundreds of thousands of secret documents and passing them to Wikileaks. She’s set to go free this May.

New Herb Brooks Statue

Hockey legends will help unveil a new, bigger statue of Herb Brooks. It will replace the old one that stands in front of a new restaurant inspired by Brooks, called Herbie’s on the Park. The ceremony is happening at 6 tonight. Brooks won three NCAA titles coaching at the U of M. He died in a car crash in 2003.

People’s Choice Awards

The stage is set for the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards host by Joel McHale. Voting wrapped up last month and the winners across 64 categories will be announced live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. You can catch the show tonight starting at 8, right here on channel 4.