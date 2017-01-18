4 Things To Know: POTUS Final News Conference, Herb Brooks Stature & More

January 18, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Herb Brooks, Orlando, President Obama

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From President Obama’s final news conference to a new Herb Brooks statue, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Orlando Gunman

The man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend and then killing an Orlando police officer is finally in police custody. A heavily armed Markeith Lloyd was arrested yesterday while hiding in an abandoned home in Florida. The 41-year-old faces two counts of murder and an attempted murder charge.

POTUS Final News Conference

President Barack Obama hold his final news conference one day after shortening the prison sentence of former Army soldier, Chelsea Manning. The transgender soldier has served more than 6 years of a 35-year sentence for downloading hundreds of thousands of secret documents and passing them to Wikileaks. She’s set to go free this May.

New Herb Brooks Statue

Hockey legends will help unveil a new, bigger statue of Herb Brooks. It will replace the old one that stands in front of a new restaurant inspired by Brooks, called Herbie’s on the Park. The ceremony is happening at 6 tonight. Brooks won three NCAA titles coaching at the U of M. He died in a car crash in 2003.

People’s Choice Awards

The stage is set for the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards host by Joel McHale. Voting wrapped up last month and the winners across 64 categories will be announced live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. You can catch the show tonight starting at 8, right here on channel 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia