BCA Investigating Death In Hibbing As Homicide, Suspect Arrested

January 18, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Grand Rapids man as they investigate an apparent homicide in Hibbing.

Officers were called to check on the welfare of a man who did not show up for work Tuesday. Police suspected foul play and called in agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

WDIO-TV says the victim’s body was found in his apartment Tuesday afternoon. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday evening and is being held on suspicion of second-degree intentional homicide.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey will conduct an autopsy.

