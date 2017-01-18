Golf In January? Bunker Hills Opening On Thursday

January 18, 2017 3:57 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If any of you are thinking about golf with our recent January thaw, you’re not alone.

Officials with Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids said Wednesday they’ll be open for players on Thursday, with a bit of a catch. Golfers are invited to practice their swing on the driving range starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

It’s the earliest the facility has ever opened, and it could be busy with temperatures expected to be in the 40s the next few days. The snow has been cleared from the tee area, and you don’t need reservations to practice. The range allows for up to 18 people at a time to practice.

Officials say the range will be open as long as the weather allows.

Bunker Hills also has indoor options with four simulators. Reservations are required for those.

