Sheriff: Goodhue Deputy Assaulted Serving Civil Papers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested for assaulting an officer who was serving him civil papers Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 9:29 a.m. on the 900 block of West 4th Street. Officers with the Red Wing Police Department were called to a reported assault. When they arrived, a man was arrested at the scene after an investigation showed a sheriff’s deputy was serving him civil papers and the suspect attacked the deputy.

The deputy was assaulted and taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing. The severity of the deputy’s injuries is not known.

The suspect, identified as Salvatore Stella, was taken into custody. The Red Wing Police Department is investigating the incident.