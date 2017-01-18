Sheriff: Goodhue Deputy Assaulted Serving Civil Papers

January 18, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Officer Assaulted, Salvatore Stella

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested for assaulting an officer who was serving him civil papers Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 9:29 a.m. on the 900 block of West 4th Street. Officers with the Red Wing Police Department were called to a reported assault. When they arrived, a man was arrested at the scene after an investigation showed a sheriff’s deputy was serving him civil papers and the suspect attacked the deputy.

The deputy was assaulted and taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing. The severity of the deputy’s injuries is not known.

The suspect, identified as Salvatore Stella, was taken into custody. The Red Wing Police Department is investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia